US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi meets Ukraine President in Kyiv

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. In a statement, Ms. Pelosi said, the US delegation travelled to Kyiv to send a resounding message to the entire world that America stands firmly with Ukraine. She condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military operation in Ukraine. She is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine on Saturday after Russia launched its military operation on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a runway and a hangar containing weapons and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries.

Moscow calls its actions a special military operation to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of launching an unprovoked war of aggression. Western nations have imposed broad economic sanctions on Russia and have been shipping increasing quantities of weapons to help Ukraine defend itself.

