US House committee probing attack on U.S. Capitol asks Donald Trump to testify

AMN / WEB DES

The US House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked former President, Donald Trump to testify in the riot case. The House committee issued an order yesterday against Mr Trump who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by November 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former President and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.