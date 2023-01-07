USA: Heavy storm badly hit northern California

FILE PHOTO

Heavy rain and powerful winds are pounding the northern California coast in the United States with forecasters warning people to expect more flooding and mudslides. The powerful storm system known as a bomb cyclone claimed lives of at least two people, including a toddler who died when a redwood tree fell on his home.

California has been under a state of emergency since Wednesday. Over 1,60,000 home and businesses have lost power.

Much of the state has been hit by atmospheric rivers – an airborne current carrying dense moisture from the ocean – bringing heavy rain to low-lying areas, powerful winds to San Francisco and snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains.