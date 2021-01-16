US Heads Toward Turbulent Transition of Power?

WEB DESK

As the U.S. heads into a turbulent transition of power, a new CBS/YouGov poll found that 21% of Republicans approved the bloody siege on the U.S. Congress by supporters of President Donald Trump, REPORTS VOA.

Many more believe the November election was rigged.

A majority of Americans (54%) — and particularly Democrats and Black Americans — believe race was a factor in how law enforcement treated those who attacked the Capitol last week.

And among those who feel race was a factor, they overwhelmingly (81%) feel the protesters were treated better because most were White, rather than if they had been Black or people of color.

Partisanship is also strongly connected here. Most Republicans don’t feel race was a factor, a view that differs from the majority of Democrats and independents who feel it was.

Majorities of both Democrats and Republicans disapprove of the actions of those who breached the Capitol overall.

Most Black Americans perceived different treatment by law enforcement because of race. Three-quarters of Black Americans think those who forced their way into the Capitol received different treatment because most were White.

This CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,521 U.S. residents interviewed between January 11-12, 2021.