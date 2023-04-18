US has seen over 90 Billion Dollars private investment in EV battery manufacturing: Joe Biden

AMN

US President Joe Biden has said that electric vehicle sales under his administration have tripled, and proposing standards towards bringing down the carbon pollution, the United States of America is creating a network of 500,000 EV chargers. He said that the country has seen over 90 Billion Dollars private investment in EV battery manufacturing.

Mr. Biden said that investing in clean energy and electric vehicles, it will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs and also combat climate change. He said that the US is working towards building a clean energy future.