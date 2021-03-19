US: Gunman charged with killing 8 persons in Parlors attack in Atlanta

WEB DESK

In the US, a gunman was charged with killing eight persons at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack.

A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the US in almost two years. Long told police that the attack was not racially motivated. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that regardless of the shooter’s motivation, it is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop.