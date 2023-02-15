US, France and UK hail Air India-Airbus and Boeing deal worth 80 billion dollars

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron have hailed Air India-Airbus and Boeing deal worth 80 billion dollars. Tata group-owned Air India announced yesterday that it will buy a total of 470 aircraft from aviation majors Airbus and Boeing. The deal is Boeing’s third biggest sale in terms of order. Welcoming the mega deal, US President Joe Biden said that the ‘landmark’ deal will create up to one million jobs across 44 states in the US.

French President Emmanuel Macron underlined the strategic partnership between India and France and said that the Air India-Airbus deal marks a new stage in India-France relationship. In a tweet, Franch President also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the confidence in France and French industry. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed the deal by Airbus and Rolls-Royce to supply new aircraft to Air India as a landmark moment for the country’s aerospace sector and reiterated his commitment to continue building ties with India.

Mr Sunak said that the deal demonstrates that sky is the limit for the UK’s thriving aerospace sector. The UK government said the pact will create highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire, eastern England, helping boost exports and the economy. Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the order is an important step in realising Air India’s ambition as it transforms itself across safety, customer service, technology, engineering, network and human resources.