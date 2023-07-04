इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2023 07:53:56      انڈین آواز
US: Five killed and two wounded after man opens fire in Philadelphia

Published On:

WEB DESK

Five people have been killed and two children injured after a man wearing a bullet-proof vest opened fire in the US city of Philadelphia. The suspected attacker, a 40-year-old man who is now in custody, was carrying an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, a police scanner and ammunition.

He has no known connection to the victims and, with no clear motive, the shooting appeared to be random.

Police were called to the city’s south-western Kingsessing area on Monday.

“When officers responded, they did identify and find some gunshot victims,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “As they were scooping up the victims and preparing them for transport to hospital, they also heard multiple gunshots.”

