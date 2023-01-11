FreeCurrencyRates.com

US FAA lifts ground stop after computer glitch; domestic flights resume normally

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States air traffic is getting back to normal after domestic flights were grounded for several hours because of a computer glitch. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a ground stop that it issued early Wednesday morning following an outage to a system that provides pilots with notices they need before flying.

The FAA  says they are looking into the cause of the overnight outage. The latest data from the flight-tracking site FlightAware shows there were more than 4,000 flight delays nationwide. US President Joe Biden was briefed about the outage and he said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not yet know what caused the issue. The White House in a statement said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack.

