US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid contributor.

A Fox News representative confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Gabbard signed a deal starting this week, and will start appearing on its programmes next week.

Last month she left Democratic party, calling it an ‘elitist cabal of warmongers’.

Gabbard, who served in the House from 2013 to the end of 2020, ran an unsuccessful White House campaign in the 2020 Democratic primary.

The first Hindu American in Congress, Gabbard has been critical of the Biden administration over its handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden Admin is giving blank check to military industrial complex & corrupt bureaucrats in Ukraine, while pushing for 87k new IRS agents to squeeze every penny from Americans. Their actions expose who they really care about. It's not us. It’s a govt of, by & for the powerful elite pic.twitter.com/CdhumgNm6S — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 16, 2022

She officially left the party last month, posting a video on Twitter claiming it is “now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”.

During the November 2022 mid-terms, she endorsed and campaigned for Republican politicians, including 2020 election-defying gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters.

Gabbard has been frequently seen as a guest on the conservative-leaning cable channel after severing ranks with the Democratic party.

On Monday, she guest-hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight, the highest-rated primetime show on Fox News.