02 Feb 2023
US, Europe urges Iran to negotiate to revive 2015 nuclear deal with world powers

Published On:

The US and Europe are united in urging Iran to return to the negotiating table on an agreement to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the US special envoy for Iran has told BBC News.

Robert Malley told the BBC  that Iran is going to have to make a choice, whether it wants to continue to go down this path of greater isolation, greater pressure, more sanctions, no economic opportunity, or whether it chooses another one.  Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

