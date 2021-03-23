US, EU, Britain and Canada impose sanctions on Chinese officials

WEB DESK

In a coordinated effort, US, European Union, Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. In a statement, ahead of meetings with EU and NATO ministers in Brussels this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, amid growing international condemnation, China continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. Canada’s foreign ministry said, mounting evidence points to systemic, state-led human rights violations by Chinese authorities.

European Union was the first to impose sanctions yesterday on four Chinese officials, including a top security director, and one entity, a decision that was mirrored by Britain and Canada later in the day. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the treatment of Uighurs amounted to appalling violations of the most basic human rights. The sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, target senior officials in Xinjiang who have been accused of serious human rights violations against Uighur Muslims.