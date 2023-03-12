US envoy to UN raises concern over ban on female education in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Ambassador and Representative to the UN Human Rights Council Michele Taylor has raised concern over the ban on female education in Afghanistan by the Taliban. She said that female students in Afghanistan face unacceptable restrictions on their freedom and ability to pursue education.

In Afghanistan, girls are barred from attending secondary school and face unacceptable restrictions on their freedom of movement. Although the new academic year will start in the next two weeks, so far no new decision has been made to reopen girls’ schools. Some female students criticised the closure of their schools by the current government.