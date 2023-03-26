US: Emergency declared in Mississippi after devastating tornado

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden approved on Sunday an emergency declaration for Mississippi after the state was hit by devastating storms and a tornado which killed at least 25 people there and left a trail of destruction while one person was killed in Alabama. White House statement said the declaration involves federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the affected areas. The funding will be available to affected people in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves pledged to help rebuild the devastated state as he inspected the damage. Over six shelters were opened in the state to house those displaced by the tornado.

Meanwhile, search and recovery crews continued to dig through the debris, with the tornado leaving behind a trail of flattened and destroyed homes, buildings, and offices, and displacing hundreds of people.

Standing in the heart of the #tornado damage in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.



I cannot imagine what these people experienced in real-time last night. #mswx pic.twitter.com/DmjCww4xgy — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) March 25, 2023

The National Weather Service warned that more severe weather could still be on the way on Sunday. The service cautioned eastern Louisiana, south-central Mississippi, and south-central Alabama could be hit with high winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.