इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 12:13:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

US: Emergency declared in Mississippi after devastating tornado

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
@VortexChasing

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden approved on Sunday an emergency declaration for Mississippi after the state was hit by devastating storms and a tornado which killed at least 25 people there and left a trail of destruction while one person was killed in Alabama. White House statement said the declaration involves federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the affected areas. The funding will be available to affected people in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves pledged to help rebuild the devastated state as he inspected the damage. Over six shelters were opened in the state to house those displaced by the tornado.

Meanwhile, search and recovery crews continued to dig through the debris, with the tornado leaving behind a trail of flattened and destroyed homes, buildings, and offices, and displacing hundreds of people.

The National Weather Service warned that more severe weather could still be on the way on Sunday. The service cautioned eastern Louisiana, south-central Mississippi, and south-central Alabama could be hit with high winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart