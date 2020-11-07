US Elections 2020: Democrats gain lead in Pennsylvania

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the cliffhanger US Presidential Election, Democrats have gained lead in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Earlier today, Democratic Party also registered lead in the traditionally Republican stronghold state of Georgia.

Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is leading currently with 253 electoral votes whereas incumbent President and Republican party candidate Donald Trump stands at 213 electoral votes. Democrats have already managed to flip Wisconsin and Michigan in this Presidential Election. Georgia with 16 electoral votes and Pennsylvania with 20 electoral votes will give Biden a substantial lead in the race to the White House.

In the 538-member electoral college, the candidate needs to secure at least 270 electoral votes to be declared as the Presidential Elect. Counting of votes is still going on in key States like Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

As per the latest , Democrats are also leading in Arizona and Nevada whereas Republicans have maintained their lead in North Carolina.