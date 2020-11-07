US election: Biden going to win the race

WEB DESK

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is steadily increasing his lead in key battleground states. Biden’s lead over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania climbed from 5,000 votes early Friday to about 29,000 votes by late night, and that margin is expected to grow as remaining ballots are counted.

Taking this pivotal state would propel Biden over the required threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign is still alleging fraud and calling for states to stop counting votes.

Joe Biden is six electoral votes away from reaching the 270 needed to win the White House, according to Associated Press figures that include Arizona, which other media consider too close to call

Biden is ahead by a razor-thin margin in Georgia, where officials say there will likely be a recount

All eyes are on Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, which could push Biden to victory even without a firm count in Arizona

The Trump campaign has said “the election is not over”

Biden said he will “win the race with a clear majority”

Addressing supporters Friday, amid speculation he would be projected the winner in Pennsylvania, Biden stopped short of claiming victory.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story, we’re going to win this race,” said Biden.

If Biden does take Pennsylvania, his Electoral College lead would increase to 273 votes over Trump’s current 214 vote total.

In this U.S. system of indirect democracy, the popular vote is used to determine official electors in each state, who are allocated based on state population.

A Biden win in Pennsylvania would also block Trump’s path to victory.

Trump is leading in the two remaining unresolved races in North Carolina and Alaska. Without winning Pennsylvania, Trump could not overtake Biden’s lead even if he sweeps all the other states that have yet to be called.

Biden surpassed Trump by 4 million votes in the national election. Biden won over 74 million votes to Trump’s 69 million, with more than 150 million votes cast overall, the most ever in a U.S. election.