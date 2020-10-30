US economy registers record growth of 33% in 3rd quarter of current fiscal

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US economy grew at its fastest pace ever in the third quarter as a nation battered by an unprecedented pandemic started to put itself back together.

Third-quarter gross domestic product, a measure of the total goods and services produced in the July-to-September period, expanded at a 33.1% annualized pace.

Markets reacted positively to the news, with Wall Street erasing a loss at the open and turning mostly positive.

Increased consumption along with sold gains in business and residential investment as well as exports fueled the third-quarter rebound.