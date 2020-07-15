US drops plans to deport international students

WEB DESK

United States has dropped its plans to deport international students whose courses move fully online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes a little over a week after US President Donald Trump’s administration had announced the policy.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the government over the plan.

District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts has said the parties have come to a settlement. Foreign students were told last week that they would not be allowed to stay in the US this autumn unless they switched to a course with in-person tuition.