US donates 10 million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US  government has donated another 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh. The latest consignment of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Dhaka through the COVAX platform of the World Health Organisation (WHO). With this delivery, the US has contributed a total of 85 million doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh. The US has donated more than 2/3 of all the foreign donations of the vaccine given to Bangladesh.

The US Embassy in Dhaka said that the US continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support every facet of its Covid-19 vaccination campaign which included training of over 51, 000 health providers and workers on safe administration of vaccines.

The US has also donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers to Bangladesh. It has provided more than USD 140 million in COVID-19 related development and humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh.

Globally, the United States has donated $4 billion to support the COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of COVID-19 vaccines, making the United States the world’s largest donor for equitable global COVID-19 vaccine access. 

