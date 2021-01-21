Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
US: Biden signs executive order repealing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
US: Do you Know about Joe Biden Cabinet?

WEB DESK

The Cabinet’s role in United States is to advise the President on any subject he or she may require relating to the duties of each member’s respective office.

President Joe Biden’s Cabinet includes Vice President Kamala Harris and the heads of the 15 executive departments — the Secretaries of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General. Additionally, the Cabinet includes the White House Chief of Staff, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, the Director of National Intelligence, and the US Trade Representative, as well as the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Management and Budget, Council of Economic Advisers, Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Small Business Administration.

President Biden’s Cabinet reflects his pledge to appoint leaders of government agencies that reflect the country they aim to serve.

In order of succession to the Presidency:

Kamala Harris
VICE PRESIDENT

Antony Blinken

SECRETARY OF STATE

Dr. Janet Yellen

SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY

General Lloyd Austin

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

Merrick Garland

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Deb Haaland

SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR

Tom Vilsack

SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE

Gina Raimondo

SECRETARY OF COMMERCE

Marty Walsh

SECRETARY OF LABOR

Xavier Becerra
SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Marcia Fudge

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Pete Buttigieg
SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION
Jennifer Granholm

SECRETARY OF ENERGY
Dr. Miguel Cardona

SECRETARY OF EDUCATION
Denis McDonough

SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Alejandro Mayorkas

SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY
Michael Regan

ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
Neera Tanden

DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET
Avril Haines

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
Katherine Tai
UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE
Linda Thomas-Greenfield

UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS
Dr. Cecilia Rouse

CHAIR OF THE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS
Isabel Guzman

ADMINISTRATOR OF THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Dr. Eric Lander

PRESIDENTIAL SCIENCE ADVISOR AND DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY
Ron Klain
CHIEF OF STAFF

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

