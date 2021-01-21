US: Do you Know about Joe Biden Cabinet?

WEB DESK
The Cabinet’s role in United States is to advise the President on any subject he or she may require relating to the duties of each member’s respective office.
President Joe Biden’s Cabinet includes Vice President Kamala Harris and the heads of the 15 executive departments — the Secretaries of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General. Additionally, the Cabinet includes the White House Chief of Staff, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, the Director of National Intelligence, and the US Trade Representative, as well as the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Management and Budget, Council of Economic Advisers, Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Small Business Administration.
President Biden’s Cabinet reflects his pledge to appoint leaders of government agencies that reflect the country they aim to serve.
In order of succession to the Presidency:
Antony Blinken
SECRETARY OF STATE
Dr. Janet Yellen
SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY
General Lloyd Austin
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
Merrick Garland
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Deb Haaland
SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR
Tom Vilsack
SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE
Gina Raimondo
SECRETARY OF COMMERCE
Marty Walsh
SECRETARY OF LABOR
Xavier Becerra
SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Marcia Fudge
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Pete Buttigieg
SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION
Jennifer Granholm
SECRETARY OF ENERGY
Dr. Miguel Cardona
SECRETARY OF EDUCATION
Denis McDonough
SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Alejandro Mayorkas
SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY
Michael Regan
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
Neera Tanden
DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET
Avril Haines
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
Katherine Tai
UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS
Dr. Cecilia Rouse
CHAIR OF THE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS
Isabel Guzman
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Dr. Eric Lander
PRESIDENTIAL SCIENCE ADVISOR AND DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY
Ron Klain
CHIEF OF STAFF