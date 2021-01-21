US: Do you Know about Joe Biden Cabinet?

WEB DESK

The Cabinet’s role in United States is to advise the President on any subject he or she may require relating to the duties of each member’s respective office.

President Joe Biden’s Cabinet includes Vice President Kamala Harris and the heads of the 15 executive departments — the Secretaries of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General. Additionally, the Cabinet includes the White House Chief of Staff, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, the Director of National Intelligence, and the US Trade Representative, as well as the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Management and Budget, Council of Economic Advisers, Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Small Business Administration.

President Biden’s Cabinet reflects his pledge to appoint leaders of government agencies that reflect the country they aim to serve.

In order of succession to the Presidency:

Kamala Harris

VICE PRESIDENT

Antony Blinken

SECRETARY OF STATE

Dr. Janet Yellen

SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY

General Lloyd Austin

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

Merrick Garland

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Deb Haaland

SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR

Tom Vilsack

SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE

Gina Raimondo

SECRETARY OF COMMERCE

Marty Walsh

SECRETARY OF LABOR

Xavier Becerra

SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Marcia Fudge



SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Pete Buttigieg

SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION

Jennifer Granholm



SECRETARY OF ENERGY

Dr. Miguel Cardona



SECRETARY OF EDUCATION

Denis McDonough



SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Alejandro Mayorkas



SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY

Michael Regan



ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

Neera Tanden



DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET

Avril Haines



DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

Katherine Tai

UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Linda Thomas-Greenfield



UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS

Dr. Cecilia Rouse



CHAIR OF THE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS

Isabel Guzman



ADMINISTRATOR OF THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Dr. Eric Lander



PRESIDENTIAL SCIENCE ADVISOR AND DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY

Ron Klain

CHIEF OF STAFF