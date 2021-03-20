US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi

Discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region

AMN / WEB DESK

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday. During the meeting, Prime Minister outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between both countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties. Mr Modi welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order. He requested Secretary Austin to convey his best wishes to President Biden.

Secretary Austin reiterated the US Government’s continued commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defence relations between the two countries. He expressed US’ strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Secretary Austin conveyed greetings of President Biden to the Prime Minister.