US: COVID cases cross 30 million, higher cases in 30 states

AMN

In the United States, COVID cases crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday. According to a agency report, the states accelerated the vaccination process by lowering age limits.

Health authorities are racing to vaccinate in the face of the first uptick in new cases on a weekly basis since January. Against the advice of health experts, several states have lifted mask mandates and more infectious variants have also spread across the nation.

Although cases are trending higher in 30 out of 50 states compared with the previous week, health officials hope the vaccinations will prevent a rise in deaths. The United States has lost a total of 544,000 lives to the virus.