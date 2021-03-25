Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Result declared, know how to check
AAP seeks support from non-NDA parties to halt GNCTD Bill in Rajya Sabha
Bihar Police thrashes RJD MLAs inside state assembly; RJD says Nitish Kumar’s days are numbered
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2021 08:47:48      انڈین آواز

US: COVID cases cross 30 million, higher cases in 30 states

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In the United States, COVID cases crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday. According to a agency report, the states accelerated the vaccination process by lowering age limits.

Health authorities are racing to vaccinate in the face of the first uptick in new cases on a weekly basis since January. Against the advice of health experts, several states have lifted mask mandates and more infectious variants have also spread across the nation.

Although cases are trending higher in 30 out of 50 states compared with the previous week, health officials hope the vaccinations will prevent a rise in deaths. The United States has lost a total of 544,000 lives to the virus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Saina Nehwal, Ira Sharma enter in quarter-finals of Orleans Masters

SPORTS DESK London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Ira Sharma advanced to the quarter-finals of ...

Shooting World Cup; Aishwary Tomar and Chinki Yadav win gold

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 24 March : Promising young shooters from Madhya Pradesh  Aishwary ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz