US contributed USD 2 billion to GAVI for COVAX facility

AMN/ WEB DESK

US has so far contributed 2 billion US dollars to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, for COVAX facility, a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The information about the contribution was shared by Jeremy Konyndyk, Executive Director of the USAID COVID-19 Task Force in a special briefing of the US Department of State. US in total had pledged 4 billion Dollars to COVAX, out of which 2 billion dollars so far has been contributed.

Jeremy Konyndyk has informed that 500 million Dollars will go to support country readiness as not every country always has the facilities and the infrastructure to conduct a vaccination program on this scale.