US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco

AMN

The US has strongly condemned vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, terming the violence a criminal offense.

In a tweet, spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller said that attacking a diplomatic facility in the US was a criminal offence.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was attacked by Khalistani extremists on Sunday.

This incident occurred just months after a similar attack on the consulate in March, which resulted in severe criticism from both the Indian government and the Indian-American community.