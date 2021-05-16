US CDC advises schools to continue use of masks & physical distancing

WEB DESK

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday clarified coronavirus advice for U.S. schools and recommended the continued, universal use of masks and physical distancing.

This clarification came after the agency’s sudden announcement that vaccinated Americans could forego masks indoors.

All schools teaching students from kindergarten through grade 12 should continue to implement proper mask-wearing through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The agency also kept in place its suggestions to observe physical distancing and to test for coronavirus infections.

About 122 million people had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the U.S. as of today, but the average number of vaccinations per day has dropped since its peak in April.