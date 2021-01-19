US Capitol Hill goes into temporary lockdown after fire breaks out under nearby bridge

AMN/ WEB DESK
In United States, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day, Capitol Hill went into a temporary lockdown yesterday after a fire broke out under a nearby bridge. The US Secret Service informed that the fire that prompted the lockdown was extinguished and there is no threat to the public.
The US Capitol and its surrounding areas have been turned into a military zone ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration day tomorrow. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in wake of the Capitol Hill riots, which has shaken the country’s confidence and put scrutiny on law enforcement and safety in Washington.
On 6th of this month, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to protest against legislators confirming Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the presidential elections held in November last year.