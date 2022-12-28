heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2022 02:40:21      انڈین آواز

US calls for comprehensive reforms in immigration system after Supreme Court’s extension to Trump-era border restriction

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the United States, President Joe Biden-led administration has called for comprehensive reforms in the US immigration system following the Supreme Court’s extension to Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42. The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to end the Title 42 law. Title 42 permits US border agents to immediately turn away migrants who have crossed the southern border in the name of Covid-19 prevention. Public health professionals and immigrant groups have long criticized the rule.

The White House has said it would comply with the court order but has urged Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures like the ones President Biden proposed on his first day in office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart