US calls for comprehensive reforms in immigration system after Supreme Court’s extension to Trump-era border restriction

In the United States, President Joe Biden-led administration has called for comprehensive reforms in the US immigration system following the Supreme Court’s extension to Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42. The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to end the Title 42 law. Title 42 permits US border agents to immediately turn away migrants who have crossed the southern border in the name of Covid-19 prevention. Public health professionals and immigrant groups have long criticized the rule.

The White House has said it would comply with the court order but has urged Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures like the ones President Biden proposed on his first day in office.