US: Biden, Trump Make Final Pitches to attract Undecided Voters

AMN / WEB DESK

With less than 36 hours to go for the final statge of US presidential elections, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are holding events in multiple states that will be among the most important in determining the outcome in Tuesday’s elections.

The common stop on their itineraries is Pennsylvania, a state where Biden has been ahead in recent polls, but which Trump won in 2016. The winner of Pennsylvania earns 20 of the 270 electoral votes a candidate needs to earn a four-year term in the White House

President Donald Trump is campaigning for support in four battleground states today while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the final day of campaigning. Trump will hold rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and two in Michigan. He won those states in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump will wrap up his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place he concluded his 2016 presidential run with a post-midnight rally on Election Day. Trump claimed he had momentum and promised an economic revival and imminent delivery of a vaccine to fight the pandemic.

Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are in Pennsylvania, splitting up to hit all four corners of a state that has become vital to the former vice president’s hopes. Joe Biden will rally union members and members of the African-American community in the Pittsburgh area. Biden accuses Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Former President Barack Obama, who Biden served as vice president for eight years, will hold a get-out-the-vote rally in Atlanta, Georgia, today before closing out the campaign in the evening with a rally in Miami.

A record-setting over nine crore early votes have been cast either in-person or by mail, according to the U.S. Elections Project, representing about 40% of eligible voters.