US: Biden to attend COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden will attend November’s COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt. The conference will be held in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The White House said in a statement on Friday that President Biden will advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade.

US officials said Joe Biden has no intention to meet Russian President, Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit, even if Putin attends. They said, Mr. Biden has also no plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20, with US-Saudi relations under new strain over Riyadh’s recent support for oil production cuts. Biden will be at the summit on November 11, before heading to Cambodia for the annual US-ASEAN summit and then on to Indonesia for a G20 summit.

The White House said Mr. Biden will work with G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities.

COP26 last year ended with a pledge to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels — a goal the world is set to miss on current emission trends.