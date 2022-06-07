FreeCurrencyRates.com

US: Biden orders emergency measures to boost crucial supplies to domestic solar manufacturers

WEB DESK

United States President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures yesterday to boost crucial supplies to domestic solar manufacturers.

Mr Biden declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asian countries. The move is also considered as an attempt to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals.

White House officials said, Mr Biden’s actions aim to increase domestic production of solar panel parts, building installation materials, high-efficiency heat pumps and other components.

The use of executive action comes as the Biden Administration’s clean energy tax cuts and other major proposals meant to encourage domestic green energy production.

Earlier, President Biden invoked its authority in April to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles. Invoking of the Defence Production Act and other executive actions come amid complaints by industry groups that the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems.

