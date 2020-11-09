India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
US: Biden-Harris prepare plans on US Government Transition

To focus on coronavirus pandemic, recession, climate change and racism

US president elect Joe Biden moved quickly Sunday to start preparations to take over the government when he is inaugurated on January 20 and reverse some key policies of Donald Trump.

Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, launched a website for their transition to power, saying they would immediately focus on the coronavirus pandemic, the recession in the world’s biggest economy wrought by the pandemic, climate change and systemic racism.

“We are preparing to lead on Day One, ensuring the Biden-Harris administration is able to take on the most urgent challenges we face: protecting and preserving our nation’s health, renewing our opportunity to succeed, advancing racial equity, and fighting the climate crisis.”

They declared, “We stand together as one America. We will rise stronger than we were before.”

Aides say that on his first days in office, Biden plans for the United States to rejoin the Paris climate accord that Trump withdrew from and reverse Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Biden plans to repeal the ban on almost all travel from some Muslim-majority countries, and to reinstate the program that allows young people, often called “Dreamers,” who were brought illegally into the U.S. as children, to remain in the country.

During the campaign, Biden also said he plans to rejoin the international accord to restrain Iran’s nuclear weapons development that Trump rebuked and pulled the US from.

U.S. transitions in power can often bring swift policy shifts but the one from Trump to Biden could be among the most jarring in recent U.S. political history.

One Biden aide told CNN, “Across the board we will continue laying the foundation for the incoming Biden-Harris administration to successfully restore faith and trust in our institutions and lead the federal government.”

During his four years in the White House, Trump has often delighted in pushing aside political norms, and the likely end of his effort to win a second four-year term in the White House after the 2020 campaign is no different.

