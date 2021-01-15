Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
US: Biden Announces $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package

AMN / WEB DESK/ WASHINGTON

US President-elect Joe Biden Thursday announced a coronavirus response plan that includes boosting the rate of vaccinations and helping counter the economic effects of the pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan will address the stark, intergenerational inequities that have worsened in the wake of COVID-19,” a statement from the transition team said.

Biden’s plan includes a new round of direct payments to U.S. households, funding to promote the safe opening of schools and mounting a national vaccine program.

Providing relief to small businesses, notably those owned by entrepreneurs of color, was also detailed in the plan.

“President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is ambitious, but achievable, and will rescue the American economy and start beating the virus,” the statement said.

Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots in the first 100 days after he takes office on January 20, and his plan is expected to include funding to expand the vaccination campaign.

The U.S. government has approved two different vaccines for emergency use. Both require a two-shot regimen. So far, more than 10 million people have received the first dose.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has said passing a coronavirus relief bill would be the first priority when Democrats assume control of the Senate.

