US-Bangla Airlines to operate more flights to Kolkata from Dhaka

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh’s largest private carrier, US-Bangla Airlines will double its flights to Kolkata from August 4. The airline announced on Tuesday that it will operate two flights daily from Dhaka to Kolkata in place of one being operated currently.

The increase in the frequency is due to the continuous increase in the passenger demand on Dhaka-Kolkata route, said the airlines in a press release.

Presently, US-Bangla daily flights depart from Dhaka to Kolkata at 10:10 AM and take off from Kolkata at 11:30 AM for Dhaka. From August 4, the additional flight will take off from Dhaka to Kolkata at 6:30 PM every day and depart from Kolkata to Dhaka at 7:35 PM.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights on Chittagong-Kolkata and Dhaka-Delhi routes in the near future.

The number of people seeking visas for India has been going up substantially since the easing of the travel restrictions subsequent to improvement in the Corona pandemic situation in both Bangladesh and India. Bangladesh sends the largest number of foreign tourists to India.

Before the onset of the Corona pandemic in 2020, Indian High Commission in Bangladesh issued over 16 lakh visas for Bangladeshi nationals in the year 2019.