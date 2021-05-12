US approves Corona vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years

WEB DESK
US has approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for people between 12 and 15 years of age, making it the first for children. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer shot to include youths aged 12-15. Shots could begin as soon tomorrow, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds. An announcement in this regard is expected today.
US President Joe Biden said the decision marked another important step in the nation’s march back to regular life. The light at the end of the tunnel is growing, and today it got a little brighter, he added.
Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults.