US approves arms sales worth 750 million dollars to Taiwan amid tensions with China

United States has approved its first arms sale to Taiwan amid rising tensions with China. US State Department has approved an arms deal worth 750 million dollars to Taiwan. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision demonstrates the US government’s commitment to Taiwan. It also allows Taiwan to maintain a rock-solid self-defense, & regional peace & stability.

The move comes at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan are growing. The relations between China and the US have also deteriorated in recent times due to various reasons including Indo-Pacific and coronavirus pandemic. China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted a aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island.