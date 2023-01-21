इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 03:08:00      انڈین آواز
US: Anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington for 50th annual March for Life

Anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington, D.C., for the 50th annual March for Life — the first such event since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, its 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, last summer.

This is the first time the annual anti-abortion event is being held following the Supreme Court’s overturning last year of Roe v. Wade, a case that recognized a constitutional right to abortion.

“This year will be a somber reminder of the millions of lives lost to abortion in the past 50 years, but also a celebration of how far we have come and where we as a movement need to focus our effort as we enter this new era in our quest to protect life,” Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Education and Defense Fund, said in a statement.

Since U.S. women have lost their constitutional right to abortion, states have been making their own laws about the procedure, resulting in a hodgepodge assortment of laws. Some states have enacted near total bans on abortion.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

