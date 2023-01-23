US announces new visa initiatives for Indians to reduce wait times

AMN

The United States has announced new visa initiatives for Indians, including greater strength of visa staff across the country to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants. As part of this initiative, the United States opened consular operations across the country to accommodate applicants who require an in-person visa interview. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the U.S. visa processing capacity, and many of its embassies and consulates were at times only able to offer emergency services.