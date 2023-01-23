इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 06:08:05      انڈین آواز
US announces new visa initiatives for Indians to reduce wait times

AMN

The United States has announced new visa initiatives for Indians, including greater strength of visa staff across the country to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants. As part of this initiative, the United States opened consular operations across the country to accommodate applicants who require an in-person visa interview. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the U.S. visa processing capacity, and many of its embassies and consulates were at times only able to offer emergency services.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

