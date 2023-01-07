FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2023 08:38:53      انڈین آواز

US announces military assistance worth over $3.75 billion for Ukraine and European allies

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States today announced military assistance worth over 3.75 billion US Dollar for Ukraine and its European allies.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that assistance includes 2.85 billion dollar from the Department of Defence to be provided immediately to Ukraine and 225 million dollar in Foreign Military Financing to build the long-term capacity and support modernization of Ukraine’s military.

The package also included 682 million US dollar in Foreign Military Financing for European partners and allies to help incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment to Ukraine.

US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, the 2.85 billion US dollar assistance is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected and other personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers. White House said that it was the largest aid package for Kyiv till date. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart