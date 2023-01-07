US announces military assistance worth over $3.75 billion for Ukraine and European allies

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States today announced military assistance worth over 3.75 billion US Dollar for Ukraine and its European allies.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that assistance includes 2.85 billion dollar from the Department of Defence to be provided immediately to Ukraine and 225 million dollar in Foreign Military Financing to build the long-term capacity and support modernization of Ukraine’s military.

The package also included 682 million US dollar in Foreign Military Financing for European partners and allies to help incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment to Ukraine.

US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, the 2.85 billion US dollar assistance is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected and other personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers. White House said that it was the largest aid package for Kyiv till date.