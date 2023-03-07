US announces extension of premium processing of F-1 Visa for students

WEB DESK

US Citizenship and Immigration Services today announced the expansion of premium processing of F-1 Visa applications for students seeking optional practical training (OPT).

The premium processing of the F-1 visa will now be expanded to students of science, technology, engineering and mathematics streams or its extension seeking OPT.

According to an official release, online filing of Form I-907, request for Premium Processing Service, is now available to F-1 Visa students in these categories.

USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said that the availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, in addition to the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for a lot of international students.