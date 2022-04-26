US announces 322 million dollar in foreign military financing

165 million dollar sale of ammunition to Ukraine

The United States announces that it will provide Ukraine with 322 million dollar in foreign military financing and has approved a 165 million dollar sale of ammunition to the country. The announcement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday. It was the highest-level visit by an American delegation since the start of the conflict.

The new money brings the total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine to 3.7 billion dollar since the invasion, officials said. After the meeting, Mr. Austin going to Ramstein in Germany, for a meeting of NATO defense ministers and other donor countries.