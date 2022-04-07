US announces 100 million dollar military aid for Ukraine

AMN \ WEB DESK

The United States announced 100 million dollar military aid for Ukraine. This is the sixth batch of US equipment aid to Ukraine since August. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby in a statement said, the assistance would meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems, which the United States has been providing to Ukraine.

The administration official confirmed that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the media that alliance members are determined to provide further support to Ukraine, including humanitarian and financial aid.