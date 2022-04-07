FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2022 02:45:53      انڈین آواز

US announces 100 million dollar military aid for Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN \ WEB DESK

The United States announced 100 million dollar military aid for Ukraine. This is the sixth batch of US equipment aid to Ukraine since August. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby in a statement said, the assistance would meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems, which the United States has been providing to Ukraine.

The administration official confirmed that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the media that alliance members are determined to provide further support to Ukraine, including humanitarian and financial aid.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amlan Borgohain sets National mark; Sable cracks 5000m meet record

Harpal Singh Bedi Kozhikode, April 6: Amlan Borgohain (Assam) setup a new  200m National Rec ...

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart