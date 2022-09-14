US Ambassador meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

WEB DESK

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Tuesday. According to a press statement issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka, they highlighted the shared achievements over the 50 years of positive bilateral relations between the United States and Bangladesh and discussed ways to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Haas and Sheikh Hasina discussed cooperation between the US and Bangladesh on a range of topics including economic development, security, climate change, Rohingya refugee assistance, and COVID-19.

In the meeting, Ambassador Haas acknowledged Bangladesh’s remarkable economic progress, its leadership on climate change, its generosity in sheltering Rohingya refugees, and its tremendous contribution to global peacekeeping operations. Ambassador Haas said that US-Bangladesh cooperation in combating Covid 19 crisis was the proudest joint achievement of the two countries. The United States has donated nearly 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and has contributed over USD 140 million in COVID-19 related development and humanitarian assistance.

Ambassador Haas reaffirmed the United States’ continued support of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi host communities. He further noted that the United States looks forward to growing its defence cooperation with Bangladesh.