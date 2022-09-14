FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2022 07:10:47      انڈین آواز

US Ambassador meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Tuesday. According to a press statement issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka, they highlighted the shared achievements over the 50 years of positive bilateral relations between the United States and Bangladesh and discussed ways to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Haas and Sheikh Hasina discussed cooperation between the US and Bangladesh on a range of topics including economic development, security, climate change, Rohingya refugee assistance, and COVID-19.

In the meeting, Ambassador Haas acknowledged Bangladesh’s remarkable economic progress, its leadership on climate change, its generosity in sheltering Rohingya refugees, and its tremendous contribution to global peacekeeping operations. Ambassador Haas said that US-Bangladesh cooperation in combating Covid 19 crisis was the proudest joint achievement of the two countries. The United States has donated nearly 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and has contributed over USD 140 million in COVID-19 related development and humanitarian assistance.

Ambassador Haas reaffirmed the United States’ continued support of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi host communities. He further noted that the United States looks forward to growing its defence cooperation with Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s cricket: India beat England by 8 wickets

Indian women beat England by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series 1-1 at Count ...

Vinesh Phogat loses 0-7 in qualification at World Wrestling Championship

AMN In a major upset in the World Wrestling Championship, India's Vinesh Phogat went down 0-7 to Mongolia's ...

Indian women to play 2nd T-20 against England at Derby

In Women's cricket, the second T20I of the three-match series between India and England will be played at Derb ...

خبرنامہ

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart