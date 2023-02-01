इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 05:58:41      انڈین آواز
US imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar

Published On:

WEB DESK

The United States and some of its allies imposed fresh sanctions against Myanmar to mark the second anniversary of the military coup in the country. The US announced sanctions against the officials of the Union Election Commission, mining enterprises and energy officials.

The officials include the current Union Minister of Energy Myo Myint Oo and two other senior officials Aung Min and Than Min linked to energy companies of Myanmar. It also named some more military officials and senior officials of financial companies linked to the military regime of Myanmar for fresh sanctions.

A statement of the US Treasury Department said that it is designating six individuals and three entities connected with the military regime of Myanmar for sanctions. The action will occur in conjunction with the actions taken by the UK and Canada. The Canadian sanction imposed prohibition related to export, sale and supply of aviation fuel to the Myanmar military which is the first of its kind embargo.

The Myanmar government in exile, National Unity Government (NUG) welcomed the new sanctions imposed by the US, UK, Canada and Australia.In a statement the NUG said that the sanctions targeting 16 individuals including the military government head Min Aung Hlaing, his deputy Soe Win and 2 entities was long overdue.

The US accused the Myanmar military government of using violence and oppression to deny people the right to choose their own leaders. It said the military regime of Myanmar has used its military aircraft to conduct aerial bombings and other attacks against pro-democracy forces, killing and displacing countless civilians.

Meanwhile, protesters marked the two-year anniversary of Myanmar’s military coup with a silent strike in major cities of the country and abroad on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

The civilian government of Myanmar led by Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military in February 2021 on the allegations of electoral fraud after her party National League for Democracy (NLD) secured a massive majority in the national elections.

