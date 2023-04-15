इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 04:40:43      انڈین آواز
US Airman Jack Teixeira faces up to 15 years in prison over charges of unauthorised transmission of Defence information

In the United States, an airman accused of leaking confidential intelligence and defence documents has been officially charged in a court appearance in Boston.

The accused, Jack Teixeira faces up to 15 years in prison over charges of unauthorised transmission of Defence information.

He is also charged with the unauthorised removal and retention of classified documents. Teixeira was arrested by armed FBI agents at his family home in Massachusetts on Thursday. He worked as an IT specialist in the Intelligence wing of the Massachusetts National Guard. The dozens of leaked documents had revealed US assessments of the war in Ukraine as well as sensitive secrets about American allies.

