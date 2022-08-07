US accuses China of “provocative” actions after Taiwan says China rehearsed attack on island

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States has accused China of “provocative” and “irresponsible” actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island. Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday.

A White House spokesperson said that these activities are a significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo. The spokesperson said they are provocative, and irresponsible and raise the risk of miscalculation.

The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by a US delegation led by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

China views the visit as a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, which sees itself as distinct.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said Chinese ships and planes carried out missions in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, with some crossing the median line – an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

The Taiwan military said it responded “appropriately” to the live-fire exercises, which it described as a simulated attack on the island. Beijing has not commented on the latest exercises.