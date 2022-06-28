US: 46 people found dead in an abandoned vehicle near San Antonio in Texas

At least 46 people have been found dead in an abandoned lorry on the outskirts of San Antonio of Texas state in USA,.

Local media reports that 16 people, including four children, had also been taken to hospital.

San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood told that the vehicle, which had been abandoned by its driver, had no working air conditioning and there was no drinking water inside it. Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said that two Guatemalans were among those taken to hospital. The nationalities of the other victims was not immediately clear.

San Antonio, which is 250 kilometer from the US-Mexican border, is a major transit route for Human traffickers, who often use trucks to transport undocumented migrants into the United States.