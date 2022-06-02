FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jun 2022 09:34:51      انڈین آواز

US: 4 killed, several wounded in shooting spree at hospital in Tulsa

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting spree at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma in USA . The Police confirmed that the suspected shooter was also dead.

A White House official said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and the White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks of the Tulsa Police Department confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also died, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. However, the unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Brooks said.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m.

Police responded to the call three minutes after dispatchers received the report and encountered the gunman one minute later, Brooks said.

Police Captain Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded.

Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the shooting at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks of the Tulsa Police Department confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also died, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. However, the unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Brooks said.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m.

Police responded to the call three minutes after dispatchers received the report and encountered the gunman one minute later, Brooks said.

Police Captain Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded.

Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the shooting at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Last Saturday, President Biden urged Americans to make their voices heard to prevent further gun violence, following the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart