US: 4 killed, several wounded in shooting spree at hospital in Tulsa

AMN / WEB DESK

Four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting spree at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma in USA . The Police confirmed that the suspected shooter was also dead.

A White House official said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and the White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks of the Tulsa Police Department confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also died, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. However, the unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Brooks said.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m.

Police responded to the call three minutes after dispatchers received the report and encountered the gunman one minute later, Brooks said.

Police Captain Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded.

Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the shooting at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Last Saturday, President Biden urged Americans to make their voices heard to prevent further gun violence, following the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas.