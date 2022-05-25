US: 19 children and 2 adults killed in Texas school shooting

WEB DESK

In the United States, 19 children and two adults were killed yesterday in a shooting attack at an elementary school in southern state of Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier that the suspect had also died, adding that it is believed that responding officers killed him. The Governor said, the suspect was a local resident of the city of Uvalde and was believed to have had a handgun and a rifle with which he shot the victims.

US President Joe Biden ordered US flags to be flown at half-mast at the White House, military posts, naval vessels, and US embassies as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.

The shooting took place in the small city of Uvalde, home to around 16,000 people, including a large Latino community. Tuesday’s shooting was one of the deadliest attacks at a US grade school since 28 people were killed in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The attack came less than two weeks after a gunman shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in the second-largest city in the state of New York, Buffalo.