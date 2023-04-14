इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 08:51:12      انڈین آواز
US: 19,000 cattle killed in explosion at farm house in Texas

AMN / WEB DESK

An employee was injured and about 19,000 cattle were killed in an explosion and fire at a farm in Dimmitt, Texas, on Monday, officials said. The resulting plume of smoke rose high above the plains.

About 19,000 cattle had been at the South Fork Dairy when explosion happened, Castro County Sheriff Salvador Rivera told CNN in an email.

“The number of cattle killed in the explosion and fire are still estimated,” he said.

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion and fire at South Fork Dairy, which is about 11 miles southeast of Dimmitt, the office in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Upon arrival it was determined that one person was trapped inside and fire crews were able to locate the person and remove them from the building. The person was flown to the UMC Hospital in Lubbock. All employees were accounted for,” the sheriff’s office said.

The injured person still was in an intensive care unit at the hospital, Rivera said.

