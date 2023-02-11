Urdu Writer, poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned drama writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on Friday in Lahore due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was not suffering from any chronic disease and died at the age of 78.

He is the author of over 20 books, including Barzakh, Aks and Satwan Dar. Amjad received several awards, including the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for his literary work.

Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He did his Maters in Urdu from University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore. He continued to be a professor there until 1975. Same year in August, he became the deputy director in Punjab’s Arts Council.

He has been a vital part of the literary world. some of his famous dramas include; Varis, Din, Fishar and many more. In 1975, his famous TV drama Khuwab Jaagtay Hain won an award.

He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

Amjad Islam Amjad also wrote dramas based on criticism. He has been honoured with many national and international awards.